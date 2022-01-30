Farmers decry obligatory social security subscriptions

A view of a farm affected by frost after the recent snowstorm (Photo courtesy of Najeh Al Karaki)

AMMAN — Social security subscriptions add to farmers’ woes as they are already drowning in debt and suffering from severe frost damage to crops, according to sector representatives.

Farmers plan to protest in front of Parliament on Wednesday as they “refuse” the current obligatory social security subscription that applies to foreign labour and demand that the government reduce work permit fees.

“We have been promised that the government will reduce work permit fees but we still pay JD420 for every permit,” Najeh Al Karaki, Jordanian Farmers Group president, told The Jordan Times.

However, Jordan Valley Farmers Union President Adnan Khaddam noted that work permit fees have recently been reduced from JD520 to JD420.

“Farmers have been promised a decision from the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the social security subscriptions, therefore, the union will not be participating in the coming protest,” Khaddam added.

However, Karaki noted that farmers are “financially exhausted” and have been suffering for years, pointing to the “ridiculous” water bills and the high cost of recruiting labourers.

The agricultural sector is facing many employment issues due to the nature of the work, he said.

“Locals are not interested in the agricultural sector, where farming demands a lot of physical effort, and there remains a lack of stability in regard to fixed monthly income for workers,” Karaki noted.

“As of January 2023, farmers will be paying a minimum of JD55 monthly for a social security subscription for each worker,” Karaki stated. “It is not feasible for farmers to be paying for annual work permits and monthly social security subscriptions, while workers work only four months a year,’’ he added.

“I urge officials to issue semi-annual work permits and also optional social security subscriptions,” he concluded.