You are here
Expat remittances stand at $3.7b in 2017
By JT - Feb 04,2018 - Last updated at Feb 04,2018
AMMAN — The total remittances of Jordanians working abroad stood at $3.7 billion (some JD2.6 million) in 2017, preliminary data of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed on Sunday.
The total amount of remittances in 2017 was similar to that registered in 2016, the CBJ said in a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Jordanian expatriates’ remittances are one of the country’s major foreign currency inflows, alongside commodity and service exports, grants, loans and foreign aid.
Official figures estimate the number of Jordanian expatriates at around 750,000, the majority of whom lives in the Gulf states.
Over 300,000 Jordanian workers, mostly professionals and skilled labourers, are based in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE, with nearly 200,000 people.
Related Articles
AMMAN — According to the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) the total remittances of Jordanians working abroad amounted to $3.4 billion by the end
AMMAN – Remittances of Jordanian expatriates rose by $27 million or 1.5 per cent during the first half of this year compared with the same p
AMMAN — Expatriates’ remittances increased by 2.4 per cent to $1.168 billion during the first third of 2017, compared with $1.140 billion in
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Opinion
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 04, 2018
Feb 03, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment