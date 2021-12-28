Exhibition celebrating centenary of Jordan’s founding commences

Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar inaugurates the Exhibition of the Centenary of the Founding of the State of Jordan at the National Library Department on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar on Tuesday inaugurated the Exhibition of the Centenary of the Founding of the State of Jordan at the National Library Department.

Co-organised by the National Library, the Moral Guidance Department and the Jordan Post Company (JPC), the exhibition showcases 300 photographs, 100 historical documents and several stamp collections that chronicles the Kingdom’s history since the Great Arab Revolt throughout the foundation of the Jordanian state until the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah, between 1920 and 2021.

The exhibition also showcases Royal speeches and literature works, as well as the document of Umm Qais and models of military ranks, in addition to the stamps issued during 100 years.

Najjar expressed appreciation for the stakeholders’ efforts towards launching the exhibition, noting that “the event reflects the nation’s national memory”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.