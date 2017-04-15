Exercise Eager Lion 2017 to start on May 7

AMMAN — The 7th “Eager Lion” military training drill will kick off on May 7, 2017, with participants from 24 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The training aims at enhancing cooperation among armed forces of the participating countries, improving their defensive capabilities, training on strategic planning and application in a joint operational environment, in addition to maximising the preparedness of forces and improving the national capabilities in crises management to face unusual threats.

The activities will be conducted at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army’s training fields, where land, air and marine troops will join, as well as security agencies, government, private and civil institutions.

Eager Lion is an annual joint exercise that has been held in the Kingdom since 2011.

For this year, it will focus on current military operational and field priorities, anti-terrorism, and modern war techniques.