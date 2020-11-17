EU’s Technical Assistance project to energy sector concludes its activities

AMMAN — The European Union “Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency” Programme in Jordan” (REEE II) successfully concluded its Technical Assistance component of 4.8 million euros this month, according to an EU statement.

Over the past four years, the Technical Assistance project effectively guided the energy sector and supported key partners to establish strategies, action plans and develop instruments that would guide policy makers to encourage consumers and enterprises to improve energy efficiency and invest in renewable energy, read the statement.

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme in Jordan (REEE II) has been ongoing since 2016 with a budget of 90 million euros to enhance the development of green energy in Jordan through different tools such as sector budget support and technical assistance, to guide the sector development and provide synergies with other key sectors notably water.

Some of the main achievements of the TA project included: Providing strategic support to develop the 2030 sector strategy with an objective to achieve self-sufficiency and boosting reliance on local energy resources; updating national plans, such as the national energy efficiency and the national renewable energy action plans; supported legal, regulatory, planning and energy forecasts updates; providing institutional and technical capacity building to the energy sector and partners, and encouraging energy efficiency in the building sector through building codes applications.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said: “Today we celebrate the achievements of the distinguished partnership with the European Union. Achievements that added to what has been achieved during the past years in terms of an increase in the contribution of renewable energy in generating electricity from 1 per cent in 2014 to 18 per cent to date, in addition to Jordan’s ranking first in the issued report by RECREE in the per capita share of renewable energy, and ranked first in the climate Scope report for the Investment conditions for clean energy. A partnership that will extend in the future to sustain work and implement the National Energy Efficiency Plan and the National Renewable Energy Plan and capacity building under the umbrella of the energy sector strategy for the years (2020-2030).”

“The EU is Jordan’s main partner in developing this green energy potential today with more than EUR 160 million in bilateral support since 2007,” EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou said. The ambassador highlighted that “the applications of green energy themes are numerous, and can help Jordan move from being a net importer of energy to become self-sustainable. And looking forward into the future, with proper interconnections, Jordan could start exporting of such energy sources to the wider Middle East region.”

With its Green Deal, the EU is a global leader in green energy development, providing financial support and technical assistance to help third countries foster renewable energy development and achieve green economy.

The Green Deal is the EU plan to make its economy sustainable by turning climate and environmental challenges into opportunities, and making the transition just and inclusive for all, the statement said.