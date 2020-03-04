EU-Jordan human rights subcommittee convenes in Amman for 12th meeting

AMMAN — The European Union and Jordan on Wednesday held the 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Human Rights, Democratisation and Governance in Amman.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Minister Plenipotentiary Ali Al Bsoul, director of the Human Rights and Human Security Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Ambassador Maria Hadjitheodosiou, the head of the European Union Delegation to Jordan, according to a joint statement.

Representatives of the EU and Jordan discussed regional issues, human rights and fundamental freedoms, equality and non-discrimination, the rule of law, good governance and democracy support, in addition to multilateral issues, the statement said, adding that both parties underlined the importance of multilateralism and respecting international law.

The EU acknowledged that, against the backdrop of a challenging regional situation, Jordan has made positive strides. It indicated its continued support to implementing reforms in Jordan, the statement said.

Both parties agreed that challenges remain to be addressed, while the EU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of Jordan’s National Human Rights Action Plan 2016-2025, according to the statement.

Representatives discussed efforts to address challenges that both the EU and Jordan are facing through policy dialogue and specific programmes to support Jordanian reform efforts and to further improve human rights and rule of law in the country.

Both parties underlined that women’s rights, freedom of expression and association are at the core of their policies. They also stressed the important role of civil society in promoting prosperity, peace and stability, the statement said.

During the meeting, the EU commended Jordan’s hospitality and tremendous efforts towards refugees fleeing the conflict in Syria, expressing its commitment to supporting those efforts, the statement noted.