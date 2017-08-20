You are here
Erdogan expected in Amman Monday
By JT - Aug 20,2017 - Last updated at Aug 20,2017
AMMAN — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to the Kingdom Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and the recent regional developments.
The visit to Jordan coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Turkey.
The two countries are bound by a free trade agreement that, according to last year’s figures, had contributed to doubling the trade volume to about $1 billion.
In March 2016, they signed around a dozen agreements and protocols to regulate and expand cooperation in a wide range of sectors.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki's one-day visit to Ankara on Tuesday will include bilateral discussions on several political and economic
KUWAIT CITY — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his country's trade with the energy-rich Gulf had yet to reach its full
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki is scheduled to make a one-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reporte
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 20, 2017
Opinion
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment