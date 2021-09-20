Environmentally conscious clothing strikes a chord with many Jordanians

AMMAN — Environmentally conscious clothing shops are continuously popping up in the Kingdom as Jordanians turn to more ethical and sustainable shopping practices.

In an interview with The Jordan Times, the former president of Jordan’s Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate, Muneer Deyeh, said that the number of second-hand pop-up shops is increasing significantly, however, the outlet market is still on top in Jordan.

“There are no less than 1,200 outlet shops and stores across the Kingdom,” according to Deyeh.

He pointed out that originally individuals would thrift due to affordability.

“Now people have a different approach and pay closer attention to sustainable fashion,” he said.

Sustainability is becoming a “huge trend” in the fashion industry, Sasha Abed, a fashion retailer with consumer behaviour expertise, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

“It is evident that people are now more aware of the disastrous impact of fast fashion, therefore the second-hand market is thriving in Jordan,” she said.

According to the UN Alliance for Sustainable Fashion website, today’s clothing and textile industry contributes $2.4 trillion to global manufacturing, employs 300 million people worldwide, and is responsible for 2-8 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The website also stated that the industry’s annual material loss reaches $100 billion.

Social media platforms now have a significant impact on the fashion industry, said young Jordanian digital marketer Baraa Awad.

“A trendy look that appears on Instagram in particular becomes one of the most selling pieces on fashion brands websites in no time,” Awad told The Jordan Times on Monday

She noted that social media influencers have largely contributed to the new thrifting trend in Jordan.

Awad also stated that “the constantly evolving apparel collections are now more dependent on online marketing than traditional advertising”.

Layla Varouqa, a young self-described responsible shopper, said that “before buying anything I always ask myself whether or not I will wear it. This is the easiest way to become more sustainable when it comes to shopping”. She also noted that a person should invest in a piece that is likely to last longer and is therefore more sustainable.