The entire world is against Trump’s decision — Momani

AMMAN — Monday’s vote on a UN Security Council draft resolution proved that the entire international community refuses the US decision that recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said on Tuesday.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that despite the US veto, the international law does not recognise the US decision nor considers it legal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan will continue working with the international community to face the consequences of the US decision and to collect necessary support to recognise the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said.

The Kingdom will cooperate with the Arab group at the UN to guarantee a successful motion at the General Assembly that emphasises the legal status of Jerusalem as an occupied land and proves the illegality of the US declaration, Momani stressed.

In this regard, the minister said that Washington’s announcement contradicts with international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions, stressing that the US veto does not affect such resolutions and the legal status they guaranteed for Jerusalem.