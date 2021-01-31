Engineers’ role vital in anti-virus fight — JEA

AMMAN — As the pandemic continues to affect much of the world, engineers contribute to alleviate its implications, according to a Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) representative.

“Engineers have played a key role in confronting the pandemic, whether it is on the national, regional or international level. They have provided technical solutions as well as supported innovate fixes,” JEA Deputy President Fawzi Mesed told The Jordan Times over the phone on Sunday.

Engineers have helped immensely to support national efforts in overcoming the COVID crisis, Mesed said, adding that since the start of the pandemic, the JEA has provided an online platform through which initiatives could be launched to support authorities in halting or slowing the spread of the virus.

“During a world crisis it is of utmost importance to deploy engineering solutions to ensure that daily lives continue in some safe way,” he noted.

“Digital, software and civil engineers, as well as, members of all engineering disciplines have had a role to play,” according to JEA’s deputy president.

He added that the association has organised numerous virtual training programmes, gearing towards equipping engineers in the Kingdom with the necessary skillsets.

With regard to the role of biomedical engineers, a WHO publication wrote that biomedical engineers are among the key specialists responsible for the design, development, regulation, evolution of “medical devices which are becoming ever more indispensable in healthcare provision”.

JEA President Ahmad Zu’bi said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times that the association is very keen to organise the practice of the engineering profession, support the qualification and training of engineers through training courses, workshops and discussions.

“The JEA also aims to have a constant contact with internal and external stakeholders, to provide training and employment opportunities for engineers in Jordan,” Zu’bi added.

According to a JEA report made available to The Jordan Times, around 1,800 engineers have registered in 2020, while 2,427 JEA engineers’ memberships were cancelled.