Electronics ban on RJ flights to US lifted

By JT - Jul 10,2017 - Last updated at Jul 10,2017

AMMAN — The electronic devices ban has been lifted for Royal Jordanian’s (RJ) flights from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport to the US, effective Sunday, a statement from the airline said.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “Enhanced security measures are now implemented to meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all US bound flights.”

He added: “We highly appreciate our passengers’ patience and understanding during the time of the [March 24 ] ban.”

Washington imposed the ban on direct flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries: Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey.

RJ operates 16 weekly non-stop flights to major US cities, including Chicago and New York, and Detroit.