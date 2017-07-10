You are here

Home » Local » Electronics ban on RJ flights to US lifted

Electronics ban on RJ flights to US lifted

By JT - Jul 10,2017 - Last updated at Jul 10,2017

AMMAN — The electronic devices ban has been lifted for Royal Jordanian’s (RJ) flights from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport to the US, effective Sunday, a statement from the airline said. 

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “Enhanced security measures are now implemented to meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all US bound flights.”  

He added: “We highly appreciate our passengers’ patience and understanding during the time of the [March 24 ] ban.” 

Washington imposed the ban on direct flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries: Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey. 

RJ operates 16 weekly non-stop flights to major US cities, including Chicago and New York, and Detroit.

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
For professional conduct

Sunday 09 July 2017

What de-radicalisation implies

Jul 09, 2017

The Macron doctrine?

Jul 09, 2017

Stethoscope nation

Jul 09, 2017

Trump and the truth about climate change

Jul 09, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.