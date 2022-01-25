Electricity tariff to go into effect in April — EMRC

AMMAN — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Tuesday said that the new electricity tariff will go into effect as of April, 2022, in line with a Cabinet decision made in August.

The EMRC said that the current tariff, which has been in place for years, will remain in force until the new one takes effect, and any rise in the electricity bill can only be attributed to rising consumption during the cold weather conditions, according to a commission statement.

The EMRC stressed that it is monitoring electricity distribution companies to check on adherence to meter read dates, according to the commission's instructions.