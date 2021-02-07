EFE-Jordan, ILO join hands for training Jordanian, Syrian youth

AMMAN — The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education For Employment-Jordan (EFE-Jordan) have announced the launch of a programme to train 300 young Jordanians and Syrians.

The programme comes as part of the partnership under ILO’s project “Formalising Access to the Legal Labour Market for Refugees and Host Communities in Jordan”, which is funded by the United States Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The training programme will follow a gender sensitive approach, on vocational trainings that corresponds to market demand in the northern, central and southern governorates, the statement said.

The training will cover important sectors, including hospitality, car maintenance, garment and beauty.

Ghadeer Al Khuffash, the CEO of EFE-Jordan, expressed her enthusiasm for “a great partnership” with the ILO.

Khuffash said that “this fruitful cooperation” will benefit Jordanian and Syrian youth, particularly in terms of building their capacities and empowering them economically and socially.

“This in turn contributes to achieving EFE-Jordan’s vision of creating economic opportunities for unemployed youth in Jordan so that they can create a brighter future for themselves, their families and their communities,” the statement quoted Khuffash as saying.

Thair Shraideh, ILO Coordinator to the Crisis Response in Jordan, highlighted the importance of involving vulnerable youth in skills development programmes that can enhance their position for decent work opportunities, allowing such a big segment of society, particularly young women, to contribute to the economy and development of the country.

EFE-Jordan is a locally registered non-profit organisation that leads a national initiative to create job opportunities for unemployed Jordanian youth, developing tailor-made vocational, technical and managerial training programmes that meet the needs of potential employers, according to the statement.