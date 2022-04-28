Economic cooperation tops agenda of 1st Jordan-UK Partnership Council meeting

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali during the first meeting of the Jordan-UK Partnership Council, held virtually, on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan and the UK on Wednesday virtually discussed means to enhance economic cooperation between the countries.

During the first meeting of the Jordan-UK Partnership Council, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali stressed the “deep-rooted” relations between Jordan and the UK and joint keenness to develop them, mainly at the economic levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shamali added that the partnership between the countries is based on cooperation principles that serve joint interests and maximise benefits from the available opportunities.

The minister also noted that this council is a good opportunity to increase the volume of economic cooperation, stimulate the Jordanian and UK private sectors to cooperate in the investment fields, exchange visits, hold economic exhibitions and events that aim to boost economic cooperation.

He also expressed hope for preparing the mechanisms necessary to increase the volume of joint trade in light of the advantages and facilities of the Jordanian-UK partnership agreement, in addition to increasing the volume of Jordanian exports to the UK and reducing the trade balance deficit.

UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt expressed her country's readiness to develop economic cooperation with Jordan in various fields, such as increasing the trade volume, directing the Jordanian and UK private sectors to hold investment projects, and benefiting from the available opportunities.

The Jordan-UK partnership agreement came into effect on May 1, 2021 and reflects both governments' keenness to enhance ties further and sustain economic and commercial relations after the official exit of the UK from the EU.

The agreement offers a preferential treatment, exempting commodities exchanged between the sides from customs duties, in a way similar to the provisions of the Jordanian-EU agreement in place.

Several officials from both countries attended the meeting.