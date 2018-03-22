Dutch business executives interested in investing in Kingdom

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday, in the presence of King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, met with business leaders and CEO's of leading Dutch companies, a Royal Court statement said.

During the meeting, held at the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), His Majesty outlined the opportunities offered by Jordan to foreign investors.

The King stressed the importance of bolstering, expanding and diversifying trade exchange between Jordan and The Netherlands, noting that the agreements that were signed during the visit reflect both countries’ keenness on boosting economic ties.

He highlighted measures taken to improve Jordan’s business environment and attract investments, noting that the Kingdom is seeking to benefit from the Dutch experience and advanced know-how in the fields of agriculture, water management, energy and energy storing solutions.

King Abdullah affirmed that Jordan is forging ahead in its policy of opening up to the world's leading economies and establishing genuine partnerships with the private sectors in these countries, steps which, he said, will help boost the national economy and generate jobs.

The meeting covered the investment opportunities that the Jordanian economy provides in several vital sectors, such as renewable energy, infrastructure and transport, in addition to benefitting from the strategic location of the Kingdom and the free trade agreements signed with several countries that allow made-in-Jordan products to enter international markets, underlying the benefits of the logistic services at Aqaba Port for businesses seeking to penetrate global markets, especially the African ones.

His Majesty noted that several leading companies have achieved success in Jordan, having taken advantage of the investment incentives, adding that a large number of these firms have taken Jordan as a centre for exportation and a hub for doing business in the region.

For her part, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag said that the Dutch government and private sector would prepare an action plan and a roadmap with their Jordanian counterparts to boost economic cooperation and identify the available investment opportunities in Jordan, which would contribute to creating jobs and enhance sustainable development.

Kaag noted that the two sides discussed cooperation in energy, water and agriculture, in addition to increasing added-value Jordanian exports to the EU markets such as garments.

She said that Jordan is among the countries of priority for The Netherlands.

During the meeting, a number of Dutch companies’ representatives stressed their interest in investing in Jordan for its location as a gateway into global and regional markets.

On the sidelines of the King’s visit to The Netherlands, several Jordanian businesspeople held meetings with their Dutch counterparts and discussed cooperation in the agriculture and garments industries.