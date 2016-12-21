Dozens of suspects rounded up

AMMAN — Tens of suspects were rounded up in several security operations in various parts of the Kingdom, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made almost three days following the death of 11 security officers, two citizens and a Canadian national, and the injury of dozens others in two terror-related incidents in the southern city of Karak on Sunday and Tuesday.

Five terrorists were killed in the two operations in the village of Qreifelleh and at Karak Castle.

“We are continuously following up on different leads and the arrests are not necessarily related to the Karak incidents,” State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said.

“We strongly believe in the strength and the capabilities of our security agencies,” Momani added.

The minister would not elaborate on the locations of the arrests or the nature of the charges the suspects were arrested for.

However, local reports spoke of a hunt in the town of Zizia, 30km south Amman.

His Majesty King Abdullah oversaw the Qreifelleh operation in person at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), where he held a meeting of concerned officials and commanders for two consecutive days.

On Tuesday, Momani told reporters during a press briefing at the NCSCM, that Jordan will overcome this crisis and that “we will not rest until we extract this dark terrorism that aims at hijacking our safety and stability”.