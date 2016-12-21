You are here
Dozens of suspects rounded up
By Rana Husseini - Dec 21,2016 - Last updated at Dec 22,2016
AMMAN — Tens of suspects were rounded up in several security operations in various parts of the Kingdom, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The arrests were made almost three days following the death of 11 security officers, two citizens and a Canadian national, and the injury of dozens others in two terror-related incidents in the southern city of Karak on Sunday and Tuesday.
Five terrorists were killed in the two operations in the village of Qreifelleh and at Karak Castle.
“We are continuously following up on different leads and the arrests are not necessarily related to the Karak incidents,” State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said.
“We strongly believe in the strength and the capabilities of our security agencies,” Momani added.
The minister would not elaborate on the locations of the arrests or the nature of the charges the suspects were arrested for.
However, local reports spoke of a hunt in the town of Zizia, 30km south Amman.
His Majesty King Abdullah oversaw the Qreifelleh operation in person at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), where he held a meeting of concerned officials and commanders for two consecutive days.
On Tuesday, Momani told reporters during a press briefing at the NCSCM, that Jordan will overcome this crisis and that “we will not rest until we extract this dark terrorism that aims at hijacking our safety and stability”.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Four security officers were killed during a raid on a suspected terrorist hideout in a Karak village, which also resulted in the dea
AMMAN — Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have arrested suspects in the robbery of a shop in Karak Governorate, a Public Sec
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) attorney general on Sunday referred 21 suspects to the court to be tried on terror-related charges, a
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 20, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Opinion
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 20, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment