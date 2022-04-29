Downtown shops see boost in sales as eid approaches

With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, shop owners in downtown Amman witness a surge in sales (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, shop owners in downtown Amman witness a surge in sales.

Mahmoud Ibrahim, owner of a spice and nuts shop, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that demand for chocolates, Jordan almonds (candy-coated almonds) and dried fruits has more than doubled this year.

“In the nights leading up to Eid Al Fitr, streets in downtown Amman burst into life, and visitors mainly go to clothing stores, sweet shops and restaurants,” Ibrahim added.

Eid Al Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to be on Monday.

“There is about a 30 to 40 per cent increase in sales. We hope things will be even better during the last two days of the holy month,” Sameer Malek, owner of a footwear store, said on Wednesday.

He added that increasing numbers of people are coming downtown after iftar, but not necessarily all of them go for eid shopping.

This Ramadan, shoppers have returned to a more typical behaviour, and downtown is witnessing its regular level of heavy traffic, he added.

“The majority of people visiting downtown like to drink a fresh smoothie while shopping,” said Mohammad Amer, who owns a juice and smoothie stall.

Meanwhile, a stallholder selling egg and cheese sandwiches, expressed his frustration at having no customers. “Most of the buyers are either buying sweets or clothes,” he said.