Doorstep delivery of bread, medicines, drinking water to begin Tuesday

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh speaks during a joint press briefing with Labour Minister Nidal Bataineh on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — As of Tuesday, citizens will start receiving basic needs, such as bread, drinking water and medicines, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Monday.

Bread will be delivered to citizens through municipalities, water distribution agencies and large companies that usually deliver food supplies to shops, Adaileh noted during a joint press briefing with Labour Minister Nidal Bataineh that was streamed live on Facebook from the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management.

Bakeries will resume work as of Tuesday at dawn but will not sell directly to citizens, who will instead have access to bread through vehicles authorised to distribute this basic commodity in all areas, the minister noted.

All pharmacies will also open as of Tuesday without selling directly to citizens, instead delivering medicines, medical equipment and formula for babies via the delivery service, he added.

Drinking water will also be delivered through on-callwater stations providing services in all governorates, Adaileh said.

The minister noted that the delivery of these basic necessities will continue until the end of this week, adding that by the end of this week, the government is scheduled to announce a mechanism to distribute other foodstuffs in collaboration with the private sector through an electronic application that will be unveiled later.

He added that the curfew will continue until further notice, calling on citizens to abide by regulations and stay home.

Adaileh expressed the government’s apologies for any inconvenience or annoyance the public is experiencing, stressing that the government’s measures, including imposing the curfew, are aimed at maintaining public health and safety.

The government has received several recommendations and suggestions from both citizens and companies, all of which are being considered by authorities, he said, adding that there is a possibility that some will be adopted.

During the briefing, Bataineh stressed that the basic needs to be delivered between Tuesday and Friday will only include bread, water, medication, formula for babies, gas and diesel.

Bataineh also said that the industry, trade and supply minister has activated the supply chain at the ministry, with factories producing basic commodities for the local market.

Beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund will have their monthly allowances delivered to their homes, and the salaries of private sector employees will also be delivered, he noted.