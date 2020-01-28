DLS records surge in apartment, land sales

AMMAN — A total of 9,132 apartments of all sizes were sold from October 21 to December 31 of 2019, estimated at a total value of JD526 million, according to the Department of Land and Survey (DLS).

Sales during this period marked a 41.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2018, witnessing a total of 6,485 apartment sales, according to data shared by the DLS with The Jordan Times on Monday.

A total of 5,367 apartments smaller than 150 square metres were sold between October 21 and December 31, 2019 at a value of JD210 million, according to the DLS.

Total sales of apartments ranging between 150 and 180 square metres in the same period in 2019 reached 2,045, while sales of apartments larger than 180 square metres stood at 1,720.

Regarding land, the DLS divided sales into residential, industrial and commercial lands, as well as unincorporated areas, which are lands that fall outside the jurisdiction of a municipality.

The total number of residential plots sold between October and December in 2019 stood at 14,120, while a total of 371 industrial and 1,423 commercial plots were sold.

As for unincorporated lands, a total of 13,145 plots of land were sold in 2019, according to the DLS.

In earlier statements to The Jordan Times at the beginning of January, DLS Spokesperson Talal Zaben said that the recent government decisions have “brought an end” to the stagnation and recession the real estate sector was previously suffering from.

Since the launch of the first government economic incentives package on October 21 of last year, the sector has witnessed positive improvement, Zaben said at the time.