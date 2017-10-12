‘Digital marketing a great niche for regional startups’

AMMAN — Digital marketing is fundamental to help Jordanian businesses grow and reach out to a wider audience across the Arab world, according to Neil Patel, a top digital marketing expert.

“The potential for growth and expansion is huge in the Middle East, taking into account the high consumption of technology, rates of connectivity and mobile penetration,” Patel told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

The remark came on the sidelines of a seminar on Advanced Content Marketing held by Ideas Corporate Communication (ICC) that saw the participation of some 190 personnel representing several sectors.

The digital marketing expert indicated that startups working in the field of Arabic content focusing on search engine optimisation (a technique helping websites to rank higher in search results) were a great niche.

“When it comes to Search Engine Optimisation, there is no competition in the Middle East. There is a great potential to be tapped in this regard,” he added.

The seminar focused on latest techniques and advancements in the field of digital marketing and the best practices to market content to reach a wider audience.

“The Arab market is a huge market for startups and digital marketing is the way to reach and benefit from the potential in this market,” Patel added.

Rana Al Hallak, managing director of ICC, said that the event provided a platform for all participants to get acquainted with the latest developments in the rapidly growing field.

“The seminar will be held annually and will attract world renowned experts to help improve local expertise in the field,” Al Hallak told The Jordan Times.

Stressing on the importance of digital marketing, Mohammad Lafi, a digital marketing expert, stressed the need for startups working in the field of content development to focus on creating unique content, which is the “key” for content to go viral.

“When content goes viral, this is a cheap method for reaching out to a wide audience and marketing,” Lafi added.