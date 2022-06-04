Digital economy minister inaugurates 2nd TEDinArabic regional events

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh on Saturday inaugurated the second TEDinArabic regional events.

Part of the Qatar Foundation and TED partnership, the activity was held at Al Hussein Technical University, one of the initiatives of the Crown Prince Foundation, with the attendance of Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice-chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

A total of 62 students and graduates from several Arab schools and universities, including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Palestine, took part in the Qatar Museums-supported event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Since its launch in 2020, the TEDinArabic initiative's website got some 2 million visits, and the platform's content reached more than 16 million people, while more than 36 million views took place on the social media pages.