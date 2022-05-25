Deputising for Crown Prince, Prime Minister inaugurates Abdali Views Tower project

By JT - May 25,2022 - Last updated at May 25,2022

Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh inaugurates the Abdali Views Tower project on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Tuesday inaugurated the Abdali Views Tower project, affiliated with the Abdali Towers, Jordan Private Shareholding Company and Sino Gulf Company.

Khasawneh toured the facilities of the project, considered one of the largest residential towers in the Abdali area, with an investment volume of $100 million, including $50 million of foreign direct investment from the UAE, Oman and other Gulf countries.

During the spread of the pandemic, the project contributed to stimulating the Jordanian economy, through providing job opportunities amounting to 800 in the construction phase, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Thanks to the project, a number of contracts were signed with various real estate and construction companies, according to Petra.

Khasawneh listened to a briefing by Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Sino Gulf Company Hussein Awlaki, who highlighted the tower’s distinguished location which overlooks the Abdali Boulevard and the picturesque hills of Amman, in addition to its luxury apartments.

The project offers an opportunity to own luxury property in “a modern and lively centre” adjacent to the landmarks of the historic city of Amman, he said.

The project is partially funded by the Jordan Kuwait Bank, with an area of ​​35,000 square metres of luxury residential apartments and shops.

Consisting of 30 floors, it has a total of 248 apartments and six ground floors, equipped with 338 parking lots, 25 charging stations for electric cars, four elevators, and a 24-hour reception desk, in addition to modern living services such as a gym.

The Abdali Towers is in the final stages of signing and implementing a number of projects in the Kingdom, with a total investment value of more than JD300 million.

The opening ceremony was attended by Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, a number of officials and ambassadors in Jordan, and representatives of the companies and banks financing the project, in addition to a group of businesspeople and investors.