DEF takes decisions to alleviate borrowers’ burdens

By JT - May 29,2019 - Last updated at May 29,2019

AMMAN — In implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, the Development and Employment Fund’s (DEF) board of directors took a number of decisions, which seek to alleviate the burdens of citizens and solve their problems.

As per the decisions, which were also taken in line with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s instructions to Labour Minister Nidal Bataineh, female borrowers will be granted clearance if they can have their debts guaranteed by one man or two, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the new decisions, the DEF will cease to pursue women beneficiaries of the collective self-employment programme and those who are wanted by judicial authorities, according to Petra.

The DEF board also decided to dissolve partnership companies with the agreement of all stakeholders for unimplemented projects.

As per the new decisions, DEF attorneys will suspend all lawsuits against female borrowers from the collective self-employment programme.

The board also agreed to allow beneficiaries from the self-employment programme to make debt transfers or sign individual agreements to pay their debts.

The DEF board also agreed to allow borrowers wanted for failing to pay their debts to settle their case during a period of eight years that starts once the settlement agreement is signed.