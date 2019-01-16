Decentralisation endeavour ongoing, to be improved — Maaytah

AMMAN — The decentralisation project is ongoing and Jordan has interests in developing it so as to support local economies and improve services in governorates, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah said on Wednesday.

During a dialogues session with heads and members of the Senate’s legal and administrative committees, Maaytah said that the basis of legislation is the partnership between the government and the Parliament, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Outcomes of the decentralisation project will be seen in the few coming years and the experiment cannot be judged after a short period of application, the minister noted.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and relevant ministers have met with governorate councils’ president several times to discuss the budgets of each governorate separately and overcome some challenges they face on the field, he added.

The government intends to develop relations among local administration institutions in governorates through delegating authorities, which highlights the integration among municipalities, the private sector and the civil society to reach real development, Maaytah said.

Raed Odwan, head of the decentralisation executive committee and secretary general of the Interior Ministry, said that decentralisation is a service, development and reform idea, noting that some bylaws related to delegating authorities are currently being amended to render the experiment a success.

Senator Mazen Saket called for holding nationwide dialogues to amend the Decentralisation Law so as to expand the jurisdiction of the govenorate councils.

Senator Munir Subar called for establishing a special umbrella for governorate councils and organising the relations between the Lower House and the governorate councils.

Senator Taghrid Hikmat suggested the delegation of more authorities to the governorate councils especially those related to services, pointing out that the Parliament is tasked with legislation and monitoring rather than offering services.