Dar Abu Abdullah Society presents achievements

AMMAN — The Dar Abu Abdullah Society on Tuesday presented its achievements and programmes on the anniversary of the birth of His Majesty the late King Hussein, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

HRH Princess Haya, chairperson of the Board of Directors, re-launched the society last February in cooperation with Tkiyet Um Ali to fight poverty and hunger.

General Director of the Dar Abu Abdullah Society Samer Balqar announced that the society had 1,378 beneficiaries in 2018, adding that it provides three main programmes, which concentrate on education, health and technical training.

He pointed out that Dar Abu Abdullah aimed to support the underprivileged families across the Kingdom.

Balqar said that “let’s build this country” would be the motto of the education programme, which covered the fees of the final year of 72 students, adding that 53 students also benefited from Dar Abu Abdullah vocational programmes.

He also said that the programme titled, “Human”, would focus on health issues that are not covered under comprehensive health insurance.

Balqar noted that the “Ahl Al Azm” programme would seek to enhance individuals’ technical skills and provide vocational training.

He also voiced his appreciation for the supporting companies and expressed his pride in the society’s partnerships with Zain, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the International Group for Training and the Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah.

He added that the number of beneficiaries served by Dar Abu Abdullah is expected to reach 3,384 by 2020.