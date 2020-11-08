Daad Initiative launches Arabic digital content competition

AMMAN — Daad Initiative, which is affiliated with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and the Information and Communications Technology Association (INTAJ), on Saturday launched an online competition concerned with the production of Arabic digital content for university students, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Through a series of memoranda of understanding, numerous entities have partnered with the initiative, most notably the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Jordan Academy of Arabic, and Orange Jordan, Petra reported.

The competition targets bachelor’s degree students in 10 public universities and 24 private ones, aiming at instilling a sense of pride in language and identity in the youth, CPF CEO Tamam Mango said.

Eligible participants can enter the contest through accessing the official website http://daadcompetitionjo.com/, organising a team comprising of three members majoring in three different programmes: One in Arabic, a second in information and communication technology (ICT) and a third in business, economics, finance, arts and design, tourism, agriculture engineering, or health.

Once a team is created, members are asked to write a 1,000-word essay and submit it before December 3.

In the second stage of the contest, teams will produce a one-minute video to be presented to the audience and the experienced panel of judges during the closing ceremony, where six winners will be awarded.

Mango added that the competition comes in response to the growing importance of digital content during the spread of COVID-19.