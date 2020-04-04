Cyber Crimes Unit warns of fake electronic links asking for personal information

AMMAN — The Public Security Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit warned on Saturday of fake electronic links circulating on social media platforms and messaging applications claiming to be the official government links issued for financial assistance.

Official entities such as the Ministry of Social Development and the Social Security Corporation announced recently that idividuals most affected by the nation-wide lockdown can apply for cash or food assistance online, but fake links have been created by “online frauds and con artists,” the unit said in a statement.

“Some fake electronic links being circulated amongst people ask for personal information and pictures of personal documents that are protected by Jordanian laws and the Constitution. They are later used for fraudulent purposes by the links’ creators,” according to the statement.

The unit underlined in the statement that “it is important that people do not willingly give out their information to any entity that is not official. We call on people to only apply for assistance through the links announced by official governmental bodies.”

The unit urged people to refer to official government websites or official pages on social media to ensure the authenticity of the links.

It also warned people against circulating any suspicious links or accessing them, stressing that it will hold accountable those who do so.