COVID restrictions, Friday curfew to continue until year end — Ayed

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al Ayed on Tuesday said that Jordan will overcome the coronavirus crisis through concerted national efforts, stressing that preventive measures will remain in place, including a blanket curfew on Fridays, until the year's end.

He said in a radio interview that the government is aware of the "magnitude of challenges the citizens are experiencing in view of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic", adding that it will reconsider the decisions and measures taken and announce any amendments in due time, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ayed, who is also the official government spokesman, also said the Ministry of Health is in contact with major global companies to secure a COVID-19 vaccine, and that “it will do its best to secure a suitable quantity of it to the public according to priorities."

"The only vaccine available so far is the face mask and adherence to the preventive measures, including physical distancing and using sterilisers," he said, noting that compliance with these health measures led to a reduction in the number of infections over the past two weeks.

The minister said that the government is tracking complaints from all sectors and sectors and taking them into consideration with the aim of sagefuarding public health and easing measures to sustain their work.