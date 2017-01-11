Court upholds death penalty, jail sentences for killers of Irbid police officers

By JT - Jan 11,2017 - Last updated at Jan 11,2017

AMMAN — The Cassation Court on Wednesday upheld a State Security Court (SSC) ruling against three men involved in the killing of two police officers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Captain Jamal Darawsheh and Corporal Usama Jarawreh were shot dead while on patrol at the Samma intersection, west of Irbid, in December 2015.

Three men were convicted for their involvement in the killings.

On February 21, 2016 the SSC found the first suspect guilty of jointly carrying out a terrorist act, while using an automatic weapon, resulting in the death of a person.

He was sentenced to death. The Cassation Court upheld the death sentence.

The second defendant’s sentence was amended from carrying out, to participating in, a terrorist act, using an automatic weapon and causing a person’s death.

While initially sentenced to death, his sentence was reduced to life imprisonment by the SSC. The Cassation Court upheld the sentence.

The SSC also amended the legal description of the second defendant’s sentence. The clause relating to a person’s death was changed to “causing damage to a means of transport”.

The third man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in a terrorist act, using an automatic weapon, and causing damage to a means of transport. His sentence was also upheld.