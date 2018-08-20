Counter- extremism unit moved to Prime Ministry

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday decided to place an anti-extremism unit at the Prime Ministry to “expand its mandate and activate its contribution to the fight against radicalism”.

The unit used to function under the Culture Ministry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a Cabinet statement.

The statement said that the new status of the taskforce will involve a “new and effective mechanism and the implementation of quality, result-oriented programmes to counter extremism, in coordination with concerned agencies”.

The Cabinet also decided to form a ministerial committee to devise a “clear action plan” for the unit for the coming period. The panel comprises the ministers of higher education, awqaf, education, youth and culture.