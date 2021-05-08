Coronavirus cases, deaths continue declining for second week

By JT - May 08,2021 - Last updated at May 08,2021

AMMAN — Twenty-nine COVID-19 deaths and 601 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 719,233, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,076 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 5.95 per cent, compared with 4.31 per cent reported on Friday.

A total of 10,098 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,824,502, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,731 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 701,191.

The statement added that there are currently 8,966 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 111 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 989, the statement said, adding that 115 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 17 per cent, ICU beds reached 35 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 26 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 20 per cent, 35 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 279 infections in Amman, 151 in Irbid, including 23 in Ramthadistrict, 47 in Mafraq, 35 in Zarqa, 22 in Balqa, 17 in Aqaba, 15 in Karak, 13 in Ajloun, 12 in Jerash, eight in Madaba, and one in Maan. While no cases were recorded in Tafileh, according to the statement.