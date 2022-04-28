Consultative meeting held on outputs of UNDP’s strategic plan 

Planning Ministry’s Secretary General Marwan Rifai chairs a consultative meeting on the outputs of the UNDP’s strategic plan in the Kingdom for the years 2023-2027 on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry)

AMMAN — The Planning Ministry in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan, on Thursday concluded a consultative meeting on the outputs of the UNDP’s strategic plan in the Kingdom for the years 2023-2027, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the two-day meeting, the Jordanian side was chaired by the Planning Ministry’s Secretary General Marwan Rifai.

The meeting also included representatives of the relevant government institutions as well as representatives of UNDP in Jordan who discussed the programme’s plan and its alignment with national Jordanian developmental priorities.

Rifai pointed to the importance of UNDP in Jordan as well as the complementary, developmental role played by the government and the UN, stressing the need to take actions with “tangible and clear impact” on the life of Jordanians.

He stressed the need to cooperate with UN organisations in regard to the Syrian refugee crisis.

The two sides discussed a range of developmental and economic issues, the environment, climate change, gender, and a set of projects in areas related to local development, achieving sustainable development goals, strengthening national capacities and harmonising the UNDP’s work with the government's economic priorities programme for the years 2021-2023.

They also focused on setting the contribution of UNDP in support of the government’s priorities in facing the current economic and social challenges, specifically facing unemployment and creating job opportunities, most notably for youth and women, in addition to the consequences of the Syrian refugee crisis on the Jordanian economy.