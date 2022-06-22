Concert to be held at Abdali Boulevard Thursday in celebration of World Music Day

AMMAN — A music concert will be held on Thursday at 7:30pm at the Abdali Boulevard in celebration of 40 years of World Music Day, organised by the French Institute, the main cultural operator of the French embassy in Jordan.

The French Institute invited the Lebanese-French artist Anthony Touma and his band, along with the Jordanian band, Tarneeb, to perform at the concert, according to a statement from the French Institute.

World Music Day was launched by former French minister of culture Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret, the late director of music and dance at the French ministry of culture, according to the statement. The statement added that “Maurice had a firm conviction that he was trying to execute: ‘Music everywhere, party anywhere!’”

The first music celebration under the name “Fête de la Musique or Make Music”, took place in Paris in 1982; then this celebration of music became a global phenomenon.

June 21 of every year became dedicated to this event that also coincides with the beginning of summer.

World Music Day is celebrated by over 700 cities in 120 countries around the world, including: Brazil, India, Germany, Russia, Peru, Mexico, Japan, Greece, Ecuador, the US and China.

The day aims to exchange art and ideas among individuals throughout the world, creating an atmosphere of artistic cooperation between institutions and music centres worldwide and nationwide, the statement said. It also aims to offer free concerts throughout the day, filling public areas with live music, according to the statement.

Participation in the event is free of charge.