Committee formed to study medical files of unvaccinated people with health conditions

The Ministry of Health has formed a committee to study the health conditions of those who did not receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine before Defence Order No.35 takes effect at the beginning of 2022 (file photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health has formed a committee to study the health conditions of those who did not receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine before Defence Order No.35 takes effect at the beginning of 2022, said Adel Balbisi, adviser at the Prime Ministry for epidemiological affairs.

Balbisi, who is also the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, said that the identities of the committee members will not be revealed to maintain the independence of the body’s work, adding that the committee will examine all applications submitted by individuals with medical conditions that pose concern for vaccination.

After reviewing their application, they will be informed on whether their medical condition allows them to receive the vaccine or not, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.

Balbisi called on people who have not received the coronavirus vaccine and have certain health conditions to submit applications to the Ministry of Health before Defence Order No.35 is implemented at the beginning of 2022

Defence Order No.35 obliges people to receive two doses of the COVID vaccine to enter institutions, public sector and private establishments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh had previously issued Defence Order 35 for the year 2021, to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom, and it will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

According to the defence order, public and private sector employees are not allowed to join work unless they have received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The days they are not allowed to work shall be deducted from their annual leave. If the annual leaves are exhausted, they shall be considered unpaid leave, and employees are not entitled to any salary or allowance during that period.