Committed foreign aid stands at $1.09b on Sept. 30

By JT - Oct 10,2018 - Last updated at Oct 10,2018

AMMAN — The total foreign assistance committed to Jordan as of September 30 reached $1.09 billion, a statement by Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said.

The aid includes regular grants, concessional loans, support from regional projects and additional grants to support the three pillars of the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) (resilience, refugee and budget support), according to the ministry.

Total assistance committed under the JRP and excluding refugee support of $165.3 million reached about 930 million.

The statement added that support for JRP reached around 16.7 per cent of total funding requirements. The JRP received $419.89 out of total funding requirements, estimated at $2.517 billion for the year 2018.