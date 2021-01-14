Clothing sector breaks free from Friday curfews, raises hopes in better financial situation

AMMAN — The decision to cancel the Friday lockdowns will improve the economy and allow people to shop on their day off, Asaad Qawasmi, a representative of the clothing, garment and jewellery sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

The decision will have a positive impact and the sector has demanded its implementation for a long time, Qawasmi told The Jordan Times over the phone, noting that the sector has incurred big losses due to Friday lockdowns.

“Merchants have suffered during closures, as they had to pay their employees’ salaries and meet various financial commitments, but now the move would help them a lot,” Qawasmi noted, reiterating the importance of wearing face masks, physical distancing and following personal hygiene practices.

“Friday sales constitute 30 per cent of a week’s sales for the clothes and footwear sector,” he added, noting that the clothing sector employs about 56,000 workers at 11,000 facilities across the Kingdom, he added.

At the end of 2020, the government reduced curfew hours, as shops began to close at 11pm instead of 9pm and public movement allowed until 12 midnight, and this week, it announced the end of the Friday lockdowns, which continued for the most part of 2020.