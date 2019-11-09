Ceremony held to commemorate Prophet’s Birthday

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Prince Feisal on Saturday attended the religious celebration held by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to mark Prophet Mohammad’s birthday.

The celebration, held at the Royal Cultural Palace, was attended by HRH Prince Ghazi, His Majesty’s Chief Adviser for Religious and Cultural Affairs and personal envoy, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh delivered a speech on the occasion, during which he said that Prophet Mohammad embedded values of fraternity, mercy and human dignity.

Khalaileh cited a Hadith, sayings of Prophet Mohammad, which calls for mercy and the preservation of human dignity.

The ceremony featured the screening of a documentary on the prophet’s birth and mission, which centred on the spread of justice, forgiveness and peace.

The film also addressed the prophet’s role in bringing enlightenment to people’s lives, his keenness on education and the promotion of humanitarian values, according to Petra.

Also mentioned in the film was the Royal initiative for memorisers of the Koran and the Crown Prince’s Dhad initiative, which takes its name from a distinct sound and letter unique to the Arabic language, launched to preserve the status and integrity of Arabic.