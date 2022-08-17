Canon launches ‘Young People Programme’ in Jordan

Culture Minister Haifa Al Najjar, Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, managing director, Canon Middle East and Turkey and Canon Ambassador Muhammed Muheisen during a press conference in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Canon Facebook page)

AMMAN — Canon, the multinational imaging brand, has partnered with Everyday Refugees, a non-profit foundation, to announce the launch of the “Canon Young People Programme”, in Jordan.

The launch was announced during a press conference on Tuesday in Amman, with the collaboration of Princess Alia Foundation and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), according to a statement from Canon.

HRH Princess Sana Asem, Culture Minister Haifa Al Najjar and Harry Verweij, the ambassador of the Netherlands in Jordan, attended the event, as well as representatives from Canon Middle East, Everyday Refugees Foundation, Princess Alia Foundation, the Jordan Tourism Board and UNHCR.

The programme aims to inspire, educate and empower local youth, giving them a voice to create a better and more sustainable future by introducing them to the power of creative visual storytelling and critical thinking, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the statement said.

The programme will be led by Canon Ambassador Muhammed Muheisen, a two-time Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist and a global ambassador for the Jordan Tourism Board.

This event will be followed by six months of workshops in Zaatari refugee camp beginning in mid-September with Canon’s existing YPP partner, Lens on Life. Students will be provided with Canon EOS 4000D cameras in addition to educational workshops, certificates of completion, and an exhibition of their creative work.

Thirty students, 15 Jordanians and 15 refugees, a balance of boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18 who showed passion in photography were selected to take part of this programme, which includes a two-day theoretical masterclass; where Muheisen will cover an introduction about Canon and its role in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as a technical training on actual cameras and how to capture powerful, storytelling images, followed by field trips planned over three days.

During the field trips, part of the students will get the chance to visit at Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife in Jerash to experience how to capture stories that matter under the guidance of Muheisen.

Once the field practices are completed, the 30 students will get the chance to apply their knowledge as Canon will provide them with the required tools along with loaned cameras that they can use during this period. In September, their achievements will be celebrated during a follow-up session that will be announced in the near future, the statement said.

Najjar praised the initiative, stressing the importance of the programme and its positive impact on the culture of young Jordanians of both genders.

She pointed out that the art of photography is part of the cultural industries that the Ministry of Culture is concerned with, as it plays a part in the visual blogging that chronicles the image and aesthetics of a place, events and social changes.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, managing director, Canon Middle East and Turkey, highlighted Canon’s focus on sustainability through this programme.

“We are proud to present the Canon Young People Programme, which will support the next generation with the power of creative visual storytelling, aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and encouraging young people to communicate, voice and highlight the great challenges facing the planet,” he said.

Muheisen said: “Jordan is full of visually striking landscapes and home to multi nationals, and through the Canon Young People Programme I am confident that many stories will be shared with the world through the eyes of my students”.