Cancelling taxes on agricultural products ‘irreversible’ demand — JFU

AMMAN — A farmers’ syndicate leader on Tuesday said that nothing tangible has been done yet by the government towards addressing the sector’s demands, except for “nice words and promises”.

Jordan Farmers Union (JFU) President Oudeh Rawashdeh Tuesday described as “irreversible” a set of demands by the sector stakeholders, including the cancellation of recent increases to taxes on agricultural products.

He told The Jordan Times that “the JFU was not consulted in the deal reached on Monday with acting prime minister, Mamdouh Abbadi,” to end the several-day sit-in staged by farmers’ leaders in front of Parliament.

“Abbadi made contacts with other farmers’ leaders. Anyway, the deal was not to end the sit-in but to suspend it,” Rawashdeh said.

For five days, farmers have staged a sit-in in front of Parliament, protesting against the government’s recent decision to increase taxes on agricultural products.

Abbadi was quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying on Monday that protesting agricultural leaders agreed to end their sit-in after he contacted them through the Lower House’s Agriculture and Water Committee’s President Khaled Hiyari, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

Abbadi voiced the government’s keenness on removing all obstacles facing the agriculture sector, adding that a meeting between the sector’s representatives and Prime Minister Hani Mulki will be arranged once the premier is back to the country.

Rawashdeh said sector’s leaders will meet Abbadi on Wednesday to discuss their demands.

He stated that, among their demands is also one related to a government’s pledge to bear all the debts farmers owe to the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC).

Earlier this month, the government said it offered farmers zero-interest-free up to JD20 million in 2017 through ACC, contributing to raising loan values by 24 per cent compared to 2016.

Agriculture Ministry said that the government in 2017 exempted cooperative organisations from loans of JD43 million and exempted cooperative associations from JD100 million in loan interests.