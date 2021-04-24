Campaign launched to support women-owned small businesses

AMMAN — With a larger objective of building a lasting culture of support for women-owned small businesses, a campaign titled “Ina’k Al Fadi” works on distributing jars among working women in northern Jordan.

In remarks to The Jordan Times on Wednesday, Yasmin Bani Hani, one of the campaign’s founders’, said that “Ina’k Al Fadi” aims to distribute used plastic or glass jars among women in northern Jordan, who have home-based businesses that require such jar, to help them save some of the expenses of purchasing the jars.

“Amid the ongoing pandemic, cooperation and small acts of kindness, such as donating your spare glass or plastic jars, are key to fostering and supporting local products and businesses,” Bani Hani said.

Furthermore, Bani Hani said that since the campaign first started in January many people have contacted them and donated their jars.

“We currently have many jars and that will help us support more women in other areas,” she said.

This campaign was also launched in cooperation with “Green Amman”, which is an online platform focused on sustainable living, she noted.

“A small act like this greatly helps many women with home-based businesses. At the same time, collecting and reusing jars helps protect the environment by lowering demand for new containers and jars,” Nerissa Abu Hanna, one of the campaign’s founders told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

It is vital that people in Jordan support the economic empowerment of women, Abu Hanna said.