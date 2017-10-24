You are here

Home » Local » Cabinet okays gov’t online connectivity rules

Cabinet okays gov’t online connectivity rules

By JT - Oct 24,2017 - Last updated at Oct 24,2017

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday, in a session chaired by Prime Minister Hani Mulki, approved in principle the instructions governing the online exchange of data among public departments, under the Electronic Transactions Law.

These new rules are considered comprehensive guidelines that can replace any bilateral agreement between any two given public agencies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday, adding that the regulations aim at speeding up online connectivity and enhancing cooperation and coordination among public institutions.

The instructions, which are meant to facilitate and ease the processing of people’s businesses with public departments, are coupled with action plans and the main operational procedures related to the inter-agency online connection. 

The plan is part of a drive to reform the public sector and improve the quality of services government agencies offer to citizens.

In May this year, His Majesty King Abdullah chaired a meeting to follow up on the progress in the government’s plan to develop civil administration and accelerate work on the e-government programme.

 

Dozens of services will be available online in January, officials have announced, with some having already been in place.  

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Dressing up greed

Monday 23 October 2017

Jordan’s ‘West Bank’

Oct 23, 2017

Participative approach for true reform

Oct 23, 2017

‘This fight is not over’

Oct 23, 2017

China’s contradictions

Oct 23, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.