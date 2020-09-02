Cabinet okays amendments to 2020 Audit Bureau draft law

By JT - Sep 02,2020 - Last updated at Sep 02,2020

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the 2020 Audit Bureau draft law.

The draft law is part of the government’s continuous efforts that aim at enhancing the vital role of the Audit Bureau and boosting its independence, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The amendments provide the law with new mechanisms for monitoring the public money and detecting violations.

The bill enhances the financial and administrative independence of the bureau and safeguards the bureau from external pressures from affiliated entities, Petra said.

The new amendments guarantee the provision of sufficient financial and human resources for the bureau in line with international monitoring standards.

The bill ensures comprehensive monitoring, including monitoring on revenue expenditures at institutions subject to the monitoring of the bureau.

The draft law also grants the head of the bureau judicial authority to preserve public money and fight corruption, and jurisdiction to recover public money in a timely manner.