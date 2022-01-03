Cabinet gives nod to establish new municipalities

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday, during a session chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh, decided to move ahead with establishing several municipalities, provided that the procedures start after the governorate and municipal council elections and before the end of the year.

The decision aims to improve development and services in the targeted areas and reduce burdens on some existing municipalities that serve a wide geographical area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers listened to a briefing by Water Minister Mohammad Najjar on procedures to implement the National Water Carrier Project.

Najjar said that a meeting is scheduled to be held on January 12 at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation with donors to urge them finance the project that will, upon completion, provide the Kingdom annually with 300 million cubic metres of water.

The Cabinet also endorsed amendments to the civil health insurance bylaw with the aim of expanding the number of people covered in the civil health insurance by adding new categories.

Also, the Council of Ministers approved a decision by the Water Authority of Jordan to provide land near Al Karameh Dam for investments in tourist and agricultural projects according to terms and conditions set by the authority.

The decision aims to encourage investments in the Jordan Valley in partnership with the private sector, providing jobs and improving the economic and development situation in the area.

The Cabinet also approved an executive plan to unify and merge monitoring bodies concerned with approving goods and their entry or transit through Jordan, where six bodies will be merged into one.