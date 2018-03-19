Cabinet approves funding of houses renovation at Palestinian refugee camps

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday approved financing the 9th phase of a project to renovate houses of underprivileged families at Palestinian refugee camps, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As per the 9th phase, a total of 55 houses will be renovated with their financing taken from the allocations to the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry’s 2018 social security packages.

During the previous phases, which began in 2004, some 2,175 were renovated at ten Palestinian refugee camps.

The project aims to provide “decent” housing for the very underprivileged families at the Palestinian refugee camps across the Kingdom, according to Petra.

Also on Monday the Cabinet gave the go ahead to the Water Ministry to embark on a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate water facilities for a number of public institutions, according to Petra.

The project, which will be implemented in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation, also includes calculation of water consumption and amounts that can be saved.

The plan is part of the ministry’s efforts to protecting water resources, rationalising consumption, and reducing the amount of water loss.

The Council of Minister also approved a grant agreement from Canada worth C$ 75 million to be disbursed over the next five years.

The grant aims to support the education sector across the Kingdom, which has been affected by the influx of the Syrian refugees.