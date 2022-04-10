Cabinet approves 2022 bylaw of National Security Council

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved the 2022 bylaw of the National Security Council in implementation of the new constitutional amendments.

Sunday’s Cabinet session opened by wishing His Majesty King Abdullah a speedy recovery as he has headed to Germany for a surgical procedure.

The National Security Council is dedicated to issues relating to security, defence and foreign policy, and convenes in a state of necessity, upon a Royal invitation. The council's decisions are enforceable once ratified by the King, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The council’s members include: The prime minister, the minister of defence, the foreign minister, the interior minister, the army commander, the director of the intelligence department, the director of Public Security Directorate, and two members appointed by the King.

The Council of Ministers also passed a draft law ratifying the extradition agreement between Jordan and Cyprus for 2022.

A draft law to cancel a law ratifying the oil shale concession agreement between Jordan and the Jordan Oil Shale Company for 2022 was also passed during the session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

The Cabinet also decided to offer 11,505 taxpayers a 50-per cent exemption on construction site licence fees, provided that payments are made by June 30, 2022.

The Council of Ministers decided to appoint Kholoud Abbadi as secretary general of the Ministry of Justice for Administrative and Financial Affairs, as well as nominated Minister of State for Legal Affairs Wafaa Bani Mustafa as chairperson of the Ministerial Committee on Women’s Empowerment.