Budget law, economic measures go into effect

AMMAN — A new issue of the Official Gazette was released on Tuesday including the 2018 state budget and budgets of independent government units laws, which, subsequently, went into effect.

The new issue also included the amending by-law of the special tax, which amended tax rates on imported commodities, an amending by-law for pensions of members of the Jordan Engineers Association, and amendments to the by-law of buildings and urban and rural zoning, among other pieces of legislation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Income and Sales Tax Department earlier on Tuesday said that amended prices go into effect one day after publishing them in the Official Gazette, which is regularly issued on the first and 16th of each month.

The government on Monday raised the special tax on carbonated drinks from 10 to 20 per cent, and on Octane 95 and 98 gasoline to 30 per cent while JD0.20 has been added on cigarette packets, while all sales tax exemptions (zero and 4 per cent) have been modified at a unified rate of 10 per cent.

The reduced taxes on essential commodities remained unchanged, including sugar, rice, flour, cooking oil, lamb, beef, chicken, fish, fresh milk, children’s milk, eggs, tea, school stationery, pesticides, fertilisers and veterinary medicines, in addition to equipment used by disabled persons for mobility and orthopaedic devices.