Blumont, HTU sign agreement to develop skills of young Jordanians, Syrian refugees

Caroline Haddad, Blumont Jordan country director, and Ismail Al Hinti, HTU president, during the signing of an agreement (Photo courtesy of Blumont)

AMMAN — Blumont Jordan, an NGO that provides relief for refugees and host populations, and Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) signed an agreement to develop the skills and competencies of 20 Jordanian and Syrian refugee STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates.

Caroline Haddad, Blumont Jordan country director, and Ismail Al Hinti, HTU president, signed the agreement as a part of the Community-Based Protection Programme activities, according to a statement from Blumont.

The activities are implemented by Blumont, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and HTU, a Crown Prince Foundation initiative. The project is focused on innovative and sustainable agri-tech and food production.

Under the agreement, beneficiaries will participate in a five-month “Upskilling Programme” in Food Security and Agricultural Technology, including a practical training at the Sahara project site in Aqaba, in addition to scientific trips to locations across Jordan.

Haddad said: “This partnership will empower youth in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the development of agri-tech by providing them with specialised technical skills needed in the market to increase their employment opportunities”.

Hinti affirmed his belief in the universal right to a decent livelihood, access to high-quality education, and access to job opportunities that leave an impact on their families and communities.

He added that this agreement is in line with the approach of Al Hussein Technical University, which revolves around promoting entrepreneurship among young students and adapting their thinking towards effective innovation in pursuit of what the future requires.

“These students are the future. What they learn today will help us all tomorrow,” added Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR Representative to Jordan.