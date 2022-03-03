Bani Mustafa meets with UN Women Jordan representative

By JT - Mar 03,2022 - Last updated at Mar 03,2022

AMMAN — Jordan enjoys a political will to enhance women’s role and empowerment in all fields, mainly in political participation, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Wafa Bani Mustafa said on Thursday.

Receiving UN Women Jordan Representative Ziad Sheikh and Bushra Abu Shahot, specialist in women leadership at the agency, Bani Mustafa reviewed recent constitutional amendments and the elections and political parties bills that aim to enhance women’s political participation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sheikh praised the Kingdom’s steps in enhancing women’s role and empowerment and overcoming challenges preventing women from progress in various fields.