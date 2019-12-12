Awqaf ministers converge in Amman for 12th executive conference

AMMAN — Deputising for Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Thursday opened the 12th session of the Executive Council of the Awqaf Ministers' Conference in the Islamic World 2019 in Amman.

The conference comes in light of the “exceptional circumstances” that Muslim nations are facing, Khalaileh said, especially as Jerusalem and its Muslim holy sites are exposed to attempts to undermine them, particularly Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

He added that the occupation authorities in Jerusalem are provoking Muslims through subjecting their holy sites to occupiers and extremists.

He also said that Jerusalem will remain under Hashemite Custodianship, and that its people will remain steadfast in rejecting “material and moral temptations”, and enduring psychological and physical attacks, calling on the council to support the holy city.

The minister stressed the necessity of reviewing Islamic discourse and the issues related to it.

The time has come to review issues raised over the past decade, he said, noting that Muslims should address extremism, militancy and terrorism that have wrongly emerged from misinterpretation, Petra reported.

For his part, Saudi Minister of Awqaf and Head of the Executive Council Sheikh Abdul Latif Al Sheikh said that the importance of this session comes from the “sensitive circumstances” surrounding Muslims and various challenges that require vigilance and cooperation among Awqaf ministries.

He added that Awqaf ministries carry a “huge responsibly to inform the world about the truth of Islam and its tolerant and humanitarian values, restoring the true and pure image of the religion”.

Sheikh said the meeting seeks to determine some topics to be presented at the ninth general Islamic World's Awqaf Ministers Conference.

Previous conferences, he noted, addressed a number of vital issues related to teaching and preserving the Holy Koran. They also addressed comprehensively enhancing and renewing inter-religious dialogue.

Sheikh stressed that the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem are “present in the consciences of Arab and Islamic peoples”, and that supporting the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights is a “pivotal issue” for Saudi Arabia.

He noted that naming the 29th Arab Summit held in Dhahran last year the “Jerusalem Summit” is a “true interpretation” of the importance of this issue, and represents the significance of Al Aqsa Mosque.