Authorities question man over alleged murder of wife

By Rana Husseini - Jun 13,2022 - Last updated at Jun 13,2022

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Monday started questioning a man who allegedly murdered and buried his wife in Irbid last week following a domestic dispute, official sources said.

The victim was reported missing by her family last week, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“Investigators gathered evidence and intensified their search and concluded that the victim’s husband was involved in her disappearance,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Upon summoning the husband for questioning the police official added, the suspect “confessed to beating up and murdering his wife following a domestic dispute”.

“The suspect claimed that he was surprised to learn that his wife perished after beating her up,” according to Sartawi.

As a result, Sartawi added, the suspect stated that “he moved his wife’s body to a deserted area near their home where he buried her in a shallow grave”.

“The suspect ushered investigators to where he buried his wife,” Sartawi added.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that a forensic team exhumed the body and sent it to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Irbid for an autopsy.

The Criminal Court prosecutor also instructed forensic experts to extract blood and tissue samples for further analysis and examination, according to the judicial source.

“The prosecution will start hearing the husband’s story and will summon family members to learn more about the incident,” according to the judicial source.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre by the Criminal Court prosecutor for 15 days pending further investigations.